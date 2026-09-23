On Camera: Student on way to college in Ahmedabad crushed to death by crane, driver flees scene

In a horrific road accident near Silver Oak College in Gota area of ​​Ahmedabad, 19-year-old student Prerna Ninama died after being hit by a crane.

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On Camera: Student on way to college in Ahmedabad crushed to death by crane, driver flees scene (Pic: X)

In a tragic and shocking news has emerged from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. A 19-year-old college student died tragically in a horrific road accident near Silver Oak College in the city’s Gota area. The crane driver fled the scene after the accident and is being sought by police.

The accident occurred near the renowned Silver Oak College in the Gota area of ​​Ahmedabad. The student who died in the accident has been identified as 19-year-old Prerna Ninama. She was a first-year B.Sc. student at the college.

Prerna was going to college

According to reports, Prerna was on her way to college as usual on Monday. She was struck by a speeding crane coming from behind and was crushed under the crane’s front tires, resulting in her tragic death on the spot.

Accident was captured on CCTV footage

CCTV footage of this horrific accident has surfaced, and it has become a topic of discussion on social media and locally. The footage clearly shows the severity of the accident. After causing the accident, the crane driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

Upon hearing of the incident, local residents gathered and immediately informed the police. Traffic police arrived at the scene and began an investigation. Based on CCTV footage, they have identified the fleeing driver. Police say they will soon arrest the accused driver.

The locals, however, rushed to help her and informed the police. The initial investigation has revealed that locals themselves formed a team and traced the accused to the nearby Sola area. The crane bore registration number ‘GJ 01 RQ 2685′. Locals have alleged that this stretch has no footpath and pedestrians are forced to walk on the road. This has raised questions of negligence on the part of the civic body.

Mumbai hit-and-run case

The hit-and-run cases are on a rise. At least three pedestrians were killed and one person was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai. The accident occurred at around 5:20 am on Coastal Road, in front of Lala College, near Lotus Jetty. According to information received from the Coastal Road Control Room, the BMW was going from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the accident occurred. The cause of the accident is said to be high speed.

Police said that after the incident, four injured people were taken to Nair Hospital for treatment. According to information received from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Nair Hospital, three of the four people brought to the hospital were declared dead. One is undergoing treatment.