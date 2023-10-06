Home

On Camera: Telangana Home Minister Slaps Guard Over Missing Bouquet, Video Viral

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali is seen asking his Security officer to pass him the bouquet and slapping him when the PSO does not have one with him.

New Delhi: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood found himself in a tight spot on Friday after he slapped his Personal Security Officer (PSO)/ bodyguard, reportedly over not getting a bouquet for another Minister’s birthday.

In a viral video which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, Mahmood Ali, who also holds additional charge of Prisons and Fire Services in Chief Minister KCR-led BRS government in Telangana, can be seen embracing fellow minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav during his birthday celebration.

The Telangana Home Minister is seen asking this Security officer to pass him the bouquet and slapping him when the PSO does not have one with him.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali Slaps his Body Gaurd/Security officer for not getting a bouquet to wish Minister Srinivas Yadhav on his birthday.pic.twitter.com/tzLU2fhKjS — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 6, 2023

According to reports, the incident occurred at the birthday celebration of Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav where Ali had arrived to congratulate his colleague.

The incident unfolded in front of top police and government officials as well as other BRS leaders and party workers.

‘Shows VVIP arrogance of BRS’

Meanwhile, opposition BJP tore into the BRS regime over the Minister’s act and demanded a public apology from him.

“A completely shameful and shocking incident that the Telangana Home Minister has slapped his security personnel in full public view because he delayed in giving a bouquet. Is the job of the police officer to give the bouquet or to provide security… It is the most condemnable act,” senior BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, according to news agency ANI.

Poonawalla said the incident highlights the “VVIP arrogant mindset” of the BRS. “For them, family first, vote back first, and corruption first, and they keep insulting our braves…This man has also shamed the victims of rape and made despicable comments about women”.

“Today, he has slapped a security personnel. Will he be sacked and will he be made to apologize to all the police officers of Telangana, or will he be allowed to continue in the name of Vote Bank?” he asked.

(With inputs from agencies)

