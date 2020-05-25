New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who found herself in a faceoff with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week over transfer of migrants, on Monday targeted him yet again, this time over his statement that people returning to Uttar Pradesh from other states were raising the number of coronavirus cases in the state. Also Read - ‘No Time to Play Politics’: Priyanka Urges UP Govt Again to Allow Congress to Ply Buses For Migrants

Today, the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi: “Heard this statement by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. As per the government’s figures, around 25 lakh people have returned to the state thus far. Out of these, as per the Chief Minister, 75% of those who have returned from Maharashtra, 50% from Delhi and 25% from other states, have coronavirus.” Also Read - 'Crossed All Limits': Priyanka Gandhi to Yogi Adityanath After Buses Stopped at UP-Rajasthan Border

She further questioned if the Chief Minister was implying that more than 10 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh had coronavirus. Questioning the figures given by the state-6,228-she sought to know the basis of the figures ‘quoted’ by CM Yogi himself .

“How did the state calculate what per cent of returnees have coronavirus?” she asked

“And if it is so, then why such less number of tests are taking place? Or are these figures unverified just like other figures presented by the UP government. And If the CM’s statement is indeed true, then the government should, with full transparency, share data on testing, infection per cent and other details with the people,” she said in another tweet.

Finally, she said that the government should also tell what measures have been taken to control the infection.

Notably, UP has received the highest number of ‘Shramik Special’ trains that have been ferrying migrant workers to their home states since May 1.

Thousands of people have also returned to the state either on foot or through other modes of travel, like trucks, buses, bicycle and auto-rickshaws.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, UP has recorded 6,268 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 161 people have died and 3,538 recovered.

(With IANS inputs)