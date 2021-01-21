Washington: Soon after taking oath as the 46th US President, Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order stating that he will be rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. The move, as promised during his election campaign, undoes the withdrawal ordered by predecessor Donald Trump, who belittled the science behind climate efforts. Also Read - Breaking News January 21 LIVE Updates

"A cry for survival comes from the planet itself. A cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear now,", Biden said in his inaugural address.

Apart from the climate deal, Biden also signed executive orders reversing Trump's contentious moves on immigration and handling the coronavirus pandemic. The Democratic leader has planned to halt construction on Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, his aides said.

Biden, who is the oldest president in American history, took the oath by placing his left hand on his 127-year-old family Bible, which was held by his wife, Jill Biden. He was joined by Kamala Harris, who became the first female, first Black and first-ever Asian American president on Wednesday.

The inauguration was held under the unprecedented security umbrella of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who became the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869.