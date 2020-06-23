New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday ‘reminded’ Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that ‘it has already been decided in our meeting three days back’ after the Chief Minister requested him to deploy doctors and nurses from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army at the 10,000-bed makeshift COVID hospital in the capital’s Chhattarpur. Also Read - After Gap of 3 Months, AIIMS in Delhi to Resume OPD Services From June 25

"We have already assigned the work of operating the hospital to the ITBP," said the Home Minister to the Chief Minister's letter, which also invited him to inspect the COVID care facility.

Replying to the Delhi CM, Shah tweeted: "Dear Arvind Kejriwal ji, it has already been decided in our meeting three days back and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to the ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th June."

Dear Kejriwal ji,

It has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th Jun. https://t.co/VLMOQdEseY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

In another tweet, the Home Minister said that he would like to inform the people of Delhi that another full-fledged 1,000-bed COVID hospital was being developed for coronavirus patients. He added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Tata Trust were building the hospital, which, he said, will be ready in the next ten days and manned by armed forces personnel.

I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds is being developed for Covid patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Covid Care centre will be ready in next 10 days. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

The 10,000-bed COVID hospital, meanwhile, will be the world’s largest makeshift hospital. It will be as large as over 22 football fields. The 10,000 beds will be spread across 200 halls which means that on an average, one hall will be able to accommodate 50 patients. It has been constructed with tents and has adequate lighting and fans.

On a related note, Delhi on Tuesday recorded 3,947 new cases of coronavirus-its largest single-day spike thus far-and 68 deaths. Hence, the total number of positive cases here thus far stand at 66,602 including 24,988 active cases and 2,301 deaths.

Delhi reports 3947 new #COVID19 cases and 68 deaths, today. Total number of positive cases stand at 66602 including 24988 active cases and 2301 deaths. pic.twitter.com/LbkO5xiUUX — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

The national capital thus has the second highest COVID-19 count in the country behind Maharashtra with Tamil Nadu at third.