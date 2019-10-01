Delhi: The world’s largest plastic-made charkha (spinning wheel), a device which is synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi, will be inaugurated in Noida on Tuesday, a day before the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the ‘Father of the nation.’

The charkha, which has been installed in sector 94 of the satellite city, will be inaugurated by Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh.

It is made up of 1,250 kg of plastic waste and measures 14 feet by 20 feet by 8 feet and is located near the Mahamaya Flyover. Speaking to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Noida Authority CEO Ritu Sharma that the charkha is also an effort to raise awareness among the people for proper disposal of plastic.

She said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for bringing an end to single-use plastic. Noida is making an effort to ensure that. We are running a campaign from September 11 till October 27 to ensure voluntary plastic collection from citizens.”

The charkha weighs 1,650 kg. The Noida Authority is also expected to approach the Guinness Book of World Records to include it as the world’s largest charkha made of plastic.

Starting October 2, the government is all set to impose a ban on single-use plastic, an initiative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for a long time.

Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi, successfully led India’s independence movement from British rule. His birthday is among three national holidays in India, the other Republic Day on January 26 and the Independence Day on August 15.