Reacting sharply to this, NCP asked if the minister was on ‘tour’. Furthermore, they asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek resignation of the ‘insensitive’ water resources minister.

“Minister @girishdmahajan and officials were smiled, posed selfie. Are the rulers left with any sensitivity? @Dev_Fadnavis ji take resignation of this insensitive minister, suspend the officials concerned,” NCP leader

Dhananjay Munde tweeted.

Expressing grief over death of a child due to floods, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council

Munde of the NCP also asked Mahajan if he feels ashamed of his approach to the situation.

In one of the clips, an unknown person accompanying Mahajan is seen taking selfie video as they rode through water

in parts of Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. The BJP minister can be seen smiling and waving hands in this clip.

In another clip, Mahajan is seen inspecting the flood situation standing on a road as the person filmed the selfie

video.