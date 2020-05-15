New Delhi: Acting on India’s request, the Myanmar military on Friday afternoon handed over 22 leaders of the northeast insurgent groups to the Indian government. Notably, these insurgents are being brought back by a special plane. They are wanted in Manipur and Assam. Also Read - Another Racial Attack: Manipuri Girl Called 'Corona', Abused, Assaulted & Hit With Sticks in Gurgaon

“This is a huge step for the Myanmar government and a reflection of the deepening ties between the two countries,” an official told Hindustan Times. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Contagious African Swine Fever Kills Over 13,000 Pigs in Assam

The insurgents would be handed over to the local police in Manipur and Guwahati. Also Read - Liquor to Get Expensive in These Three States From Midnight Tonight

Some of these being deported are senior and long-wanted insurgent leaders such as NDFB (S) self-styled home secretary Rajen Daimary, Capt Sanatomba Ningthoujam of UNLF and Lt Pashuram Laishram of PREPAK (Pro), News18 reported. Twelve of them are linked to insurgent groups- UNLF, PREPAK (Pro), KYKL and PLA. The remaining others are linked to Assam groups- NDFB (S) and KLO.

This step by Myanmar is being hailed a result of increasing intelligence and defence cooperation between the two countries over the last few years.