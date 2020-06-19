New Delhi: Even as it has come under fire from across the world for the unprovoked clash initiated by it in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley Monday night, which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, China continued to blame India, saying, in its latest statement, that ‘responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side’. Also Read - Ladakh Clash: China Releases 10 Indian Soldiers After Negotiations, Say Reports

Speaking to media today, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "Regarding the serious situation in Galwan Valley, right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility entirely lies with Indian side. India and China are in talks to ease the situation."

Regarding the serious situation in Galwan Valley, right & wrong is very clear & the responsibility entirely lies with Indian side. India & China are in talks to ease the situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on calls to boycott Chinese products in India pic.twitter.com/xhg6j7oYJi — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

The Chinese spokesperson made this remark when questioned on growing calls in India to ban Chinese products in the wake of the brutal, pre-meditated attack. New Delhi has responded to the attack by cancelling tenders given to various Chinese companies for a number of projects.

Notably, even in its first statement on the clash, China had remarked that it was, in fact, the Indian troops which intruded into its territory, which Beijing said, led to a response from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops.

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, along with 19 other jawans, was martyred in the attack, which saw the first fatalities in an India-China border skirmish for the first time in 45 years.