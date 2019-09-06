New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, who was recently accused by a minister in the state government of ‘interference’, on Friday, responded to the controversy, saying that irrespective of one’s stature, indiscipline in a political party should be punished.

The development comes just two days after another senior state party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia supported Umang Singhar, the state Forest Minister who has accused Digivijaya, saying that Chief Minister Kamal Nath should speak to both sides to resolve the issue.

Speaking to media, Digvijaya, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister himself, said that it was up to Kamal Nath and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the issue. However, indirectly accusing the Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister of ‘indiscipline’, the Congress veteran said that no matter how big in stature one is, if he indulges in indiscipline, action should be taken against the individual.

He further defended his ‘interference’ in the state government, saying that he had written to the ministers because he only wanted to know the status of all the work party workers had suggested. He said that he wrote to the ministers to inform him of those tasks that violated policy or rules and not take them up at all.

It was in this context that on Monday, Umang Singhar had hit out at Digvijaya and even accused him of running illegal mining and liquor rackets across the state, calling for a Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Digvijaya recently stoked another controversy when he said more Non-Muslims than Muslims were spying for Pakistan’s ISI.