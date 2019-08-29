New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch the ‘Fit India Movement’, on the occasion of National Sports Day, in a bid to urge people make physical activities and sports an important part of their lives.

The launch event will be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, at 10 AM and will be broadcast live at Doordarshan. The Prime Minister will also deliver an address and administer a fitness pledge to the participants.

During his Mann ki Baat programme, on Sunday, PM Modi had appealed people to take part in ‘Fit India Movement’ on August 29, while emphasising on healthy lives we must lead.

Necessary arrangements will be in place for schools affiliated to the CBSE, so that students, faculty and staff to view the PM’s address on the launch.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), had Wednesday, asked higher educational institutions to encourage students to attempt walking 10,000 steps each on the day and “and follow it up in daily routine”.

An advisory committee comprising members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations (NSFs), government officials, private bodies and celebrated fitness enthusiasts was formed on August 22 to advise the government on the “Fit India Movement”.

A statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said that the nation-wide launch of the movement will inculcate physical activities/sports into daily life of citizens in order to improve their physical fitness and well-being.

Accordingly, an advisory committee was also being constituted with members of government, Sports Authority of India (SAI), IOA and NSFs like Athletics Federation of India, All India Football Federation, Cycling Federation of India and so on.