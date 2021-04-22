New Delhi: Reports of oxygen shortage and appeals to the Centre to increase the supply of medical O2 are coming from various hospitals in and around Delhi. In one such emotional appeal, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is admitted to a city hospital, took to Twitter to urge the Centre and Haryana government to provide oxygen, stressing that it is not the time to pull each other’s legs but to work together. Also Read - Oxygen Crisis Reaches Noida's Kailash Hospital, Only Few Hours of Supply Left; No New Patient Being Admitted

In the video, he can be seen wearing an oxygen mask and gasping for breath as he makes his desperate appeal. “When I removed this mask, I felt like some non-swimmer had been pushed into a pool and he was gasping for breath,” he says. Bharadwaj says the hospital, where is admitted, has only three hours of oxygen left.

Bharadwaj was admitted at a city hospital three-four days back after testing positive for COVID-19, party sources confirmed. The video was posted at around 2 PM today.

“The hospital in which I am admitted has only three hours of oxygen left. When I removed this mask, I felt like some non-swimmer had been pushed into a pool and he was gasping for breath.

“I will appeal to the central government and the Haryana government to not stop oxygen. A lot of people are dependent on oxygen and without oxygen, these people will die just like fishes die in the absence of water. This is a time for all to come together to work and not pull each other’s leg,” Bharadwaj said in the video.

Delhi has been battling acute shortage of oxygen in hospitals with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying that in some hospitals no medical oxygen is left.

Yesterday, some of the leading hospitals of Delhi had reported acute oxygen shortage. Some of these included St. Stephen’s Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram and Max hospital. The Delhi High Court had later pulled the Centre up on Max Hospital’s plea regarding the oxygen shortage.

“How is this that the govt is so oblivious to the ground reality? We can’t have people dying? Yesterday, we were told you were trying to import. What happened to that. This is an emergency of such grave nature,” the judges said.