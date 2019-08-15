New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave the world a peep into the bond she shares with brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when on Thursday she tweeted their childhood picture with a heartfelt message for her brother.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Priyank shared this photograph which she captioned, “I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! Best brother in the world,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted a childhood picture with Rahul in it. In the picture, Rahul (left) can be seen wrapping his arms around Priyanka (right) and patting her cheek playfully.

@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! 😘..best brother in the world! pic.twitter.com/rD3CrvHY8v — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 15, 2019

The Gandhi siblings are known to be very close to each other and often take to social media for a little PDA, if we may.

Recently in April, Rahul too had posted a video of Priyanka and himself, speaking to the camera with their arms around each other’s necks. Shot at the Kanpur airport, the former Congress president can be seen pulling Priyanka’s leg.

He begins, “Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter-like that (gesturing towards a waiting chopper), squeezed up, and my sister is doing short flights and is going in a big helicopter (laughs) but I love her,” while Priyanka Gandhi giggles beside him.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day and raksha bandhan.

Extending his Independence Day greetings, Rahul Gandhi used the words of Mahatma Gandhi and tweeted: “Complete independence will be complete only to the extent of our approach in practice to truth and non-violence — Mahatma Gandhi.”