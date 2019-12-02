New Delhi: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday gave his statement over the Naga peace accord and said that the Centre was “very close” to the ultimate resolution with the Naga rebel groups.

Speaking at the 57th Statehood Day, better known as the Hornbill Festival 2019, Chief Minister Rio said that they “could be very close to the final solution” and are “poised on the verge of history being made”.

Several discussions have been held between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the underground groups of Nagaland to address the long-standing issue of the state.

Chief Minister Rio mentioned that an appeal had been made by the JLF to the people of the neighbouring states to extend all possible cooperation so that the peace process can be concluded in a successful manner enabling peace and stability in the entire region.

Nagaland CM Rio said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as Governor Ravi have been determined and committed to carrying forward the peace process in a concrete manner which has resulted in bringing consensus among all the negotiating parties for successful conclusions of the negotiations on a positive note.

Asserting that a new dawn for Nagaland was breaking, Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi, the Chief Host of the Hornbill Festival 2019, urged the state’s two million people to help build a new Nagaland that is free of gun violence and corruption, a state based on the foundations of transparency, accountability and rule of law.

CM Rio also said the government would continue paying its utmost attention to the infrastructural need of the State, that is, increasing road coverage. More than Rs 850 crore has been sanctioned for 24 roads covering more than 400 km and five bridges under several schemes in this fiscal year.

The 22-year-old issue over Nagaland returned to the limelight after the Union government crossed the October 31 deadline for the peace pact. However, even as the peace talks remained inconclusive, there were still ongoing negotiations between both sides, the Centre’s interlocutor, and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi along with several Naga groups.