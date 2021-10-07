Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh, who was leading a protest march along with party workers and supporters to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the victims’ families, was detained by police at Yamuna Nagar (Haryana)-Saharanpur (UP) border.Also Read - 13 Killed, 30 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in UP's Barabanki; CM Yogi Announces Ex-Gratia

After being stopped from going to UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Sidhu argued with policemen and said, “You won’t do anything against the Union minister & his son but stop us from sharing the grief of the victim families.” Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Supreme Court Takes Cognisance of Farmers’ Killing, Will Hear Matter Today

Earlier, Sidhu demanded the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son in connection with the death of farmers during violence in Uttar Pradesh, saying he would go on hunger strike if action is not taken against him by Friday. Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh: Maha Vikas Aghadi Calls For Statewide Strike on Oct 11 to Protest Lakhimpur Violence

Union Minister of State for Home Mishra’s son has been booked for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. However, Mishra has denied allegations about his son’s involvement in the case.

It must be noted that Sidhu on Thursday led a protest march from Punjab to Lakhimpur Kheri in protest against the killing of farmers.

A large number of party leaders including ministers, legislators and workers first assembled at Mohali and then headed towards Lakhimpur Kheri in their vehicles.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also joined Sidhu for a brief period when the march was about to start.

Before the protest march Thursday, Sidhu slammed the BJP-led government in UP over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. He said Punjab Congress and party MLAs are standing firmly with the farmers.

He asked why UP authorities hadn’t taken action against Mishra’s son even after an FIR was lodged in the matter.

Earlier, Punjab Congress working president Sukhwinder Singh Danny said they would stage a sit-in wherever they were stopped from heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)