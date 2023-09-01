Kerala Consumed Liquor Worth Rs 759 Crore During Onam, More Than Chandrayaan-3 Budget

Home

Kerala state beverages corporation (Bevco) hit record-setting liquor sales of Rs 759 crore, within a span of less than two weeks during Onam.

New Delhi: Kerala logged record-breaking liquor sales during the ongoing Onam festivities as residents chugged alcohol worth Rs 759 crore, which is 159 crore more than the stated budget of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, accomplished at a budget of Rs 600 crore.

According to reports, the Kerala state beverages corporation (Bevco) hit record-setting liquor sales within a span of less than two weeks, registering a surge of 8.5 percent from last year’s numbers even as liquor shops remained shut for two days (Wednesday and Thursday) on the occasion of Onam.

As per official data, Bevco recorded Rs 116 crore in liquor sales on Onam eve, Uthradam. Bevco has recorded Rs 759 crore in alcohol sales till Tuesday as residents thronged liquor shops during the ongoing Onam festivities which will end on Saturday.

The record liquor sales have brought in much needed revenue for the cash-ridden state.

‘Jawan’, Kerala’s natively brewed rum brand turned out to be one of the favourite alcoholic drinks of Keralites during this period, selling around 70,000 cases during the Onam celebrations, India Today reported.

According to the report, liquor outlets in Tirur in Malappuram district recorded the highest sales with Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district coming in at a close second.

Meanwhile, in related news, over 7,000 women performed the Thiruvathira dance as part of Onam celebrations in Kerala’s Thrissur, setting the world record for the highest number of participants in a dance performance.

As per reports, as many as 7,027 members of the Kudumbashree– a women’s collective based in Kerala, performed the the traditional Thiruvathira dance as part of Onam celebrations at Kuttanellur Government College in Thrissur.

The mega dance performance set a new world record as it entered the record books of the Talent World Records and the Limca Book of World Records for the most number of participants in a dance performance.

The dance performance, which lasted for nearly 10 minutes, was held as part of the Onam celebrations in Thrissur district organized by the local administration and inaugurated by Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan.

