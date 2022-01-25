Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested the grenade thrower who was involved in Tuesday’s terror incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. The police have asked the civilians to be vigilant in view of the grenade attack that shook the valley a day ahead of Republic Day 2022.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Imposes Complete Restrictions On Non-Essential Movements During Weekends | Check Guidelines Here

“Srinagar Police arrested grenade thrower who was involved in today’s terror incident at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. The investigation is going on,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar as saying. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Administration Takes Back Premises of Kashmir Press Club Amid Factionalism

Urging civilians to bring any suspicious movement or person to the notice of the nearest Security personnel, the police said, “All civilians are advised to be vigilant in view of today’s grenade attack that caused minor splinter injuries to four locals… Let’s spoil the nefarious designs of anti-social elements,” the police said in a tweet.” Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Extends COVID Curbs; Night, Weekend Curfews Imposed. Details Here

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)