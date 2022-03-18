South Salmara Mankachar: At least one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another was reported missing after the vehicle they were travelling met with an accident and fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam along the Indo-Bangladesh border.Also Read - Assam Govt Employees To Get Half-Day Leave To Watch Film 'The Kashmir Files': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

According to an official statement by BSF, three other jawans have been rescued, who were also travelling in the vehicle.

"One of our vehicles, carrying a Sub-Inspector, 3 jawans and a driver, suddenly lost control while patrolling the border and fell into a 20-30 feet deep water body," a BSF officer told news agency ANI.

“Three among them reached a safer place, among the two missing one was found dead, but another is still missing,” he added.

Search operation for the missing jawan is still underway.