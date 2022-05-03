New Delhi: The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) on Tuesday said one confirmed case of the XE Covid variant has been detected in India. However, the location of this variant was not identified in the bulletin for April 25 released on Tuesday.Also Read - Omicron Latest Subvariant BA.2.12.1 Proves Coronavirus Not Declining. Here's What Report Says

"As compared to the previous week, 12 states have shown an increase in cases, while 19 states have shown a decline," the bulletin from INSACOG said.

The INSACOG in the bullein added that the suspected recombinant sequences are under further analysis.

“BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 are BA.2 sub-lineages that have been detected and many old BA.2 sequences have been reclassified into these new sub-lineages. So far these sub-lineages are not reported to be associated with increased severity of disease,” the bulletin said, adding that so far there are no reports of XE clusters across India.

The INSACOG had also in its April 18 bulletin mentioned one XE variant case in the country.

The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from Sentinel sites and International passengers arriving in India. As per the latest bulletin, INSACOG has sequenced total 2,43,957 samples.

Moreover, the INSACOG bulletin highlighted the distribution of the variants of concern (VoC) and revealed that there were 4266 Alpha variants, 220 Beta, 3 Gamma, 43928 Delta, 5607 of B.1.617 and B.1.617.3, 20450 AY series, 45359 Omicron, and 1 XE variant in the total 119,834 samples sequenced.

The INSACOG, jointly started by the Union Health Ministry of Health, and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is a consortium of 38 laboratories to monitor the genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2.

The development comes at a time when the country on Monday reported 3,157 new Covid-19 cases, a decline from the 3,324 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.