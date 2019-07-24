New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP after the 14-month-old Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka failed to prove its majority in the floor test in the state Assembly.

In a two-part tweet, the Uttar Pradesh (East) Congress in-charge late on Tuesday tweeted, “One day the BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed..”

She further said, “Until then I suppose, the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of institutions that protect the people’s interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build.”

Priyanka’s remarks come after the Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly by six votes after a four-day debate on the confidence motion that was moved by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Of the 225-member Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for simple majority. In the division of votes, 99 were for the motion and 105 against it.

Of the 20 legislators who were absent for the floor test, 15 were rebels of the Congress-JD(S) coalition, two Congress members who are in private hospitals in the city and in Mumbai for treatment, two Independents and one Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member.

Soon after the floor test, BSP supremo Mayawati expelled N. Mahesh, the party’s MLA from Kollegal in Karnataka, for abstaining from voting.

With IANS inputs