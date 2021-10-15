Jashpur: In a shocking incident, a speeding car ran over people involved in a religious procession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district on Friday. In the incident, at least one person died on the spot while, 20 others were injured. The accident happened when people were going in a procession for Durga Visarjan.Also Read - Puri-Based Miniature Artist Makes Goddess Durga Idol With 275 Ice-Cream Sticks

As per media report, the condition of 4 of the injured is said to be critical. The incident took place at Pathalgaon in Jashpur. After the incident, the angry mob has set the car on fire. According to the information, this car was filled with ganja.

According to the report, the incident happened at Pathalgaon in Jashpur around 1.30 PM on Friday. At the time of incident, the people were taking the idols of 7 Durga pandals to the river bank for immersion. The accident happened when the car crushed the people involved in the procession.

The video in the tweet is disturbing, adult discretion is strictly advised.

"Jashpur incident is very sad & heart-wrenching. The accused have been immediately arrested. Action has also been taken against the Police officers who seemed to be guilty prima facie. Probe has been ordered, nobody will be spared. Justice will be given to all," tweets CM Baghel pic.twitter.com/TxJujvy2ne — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Eyewitnesses say that the speed of the car must have been around 100 to 120kmph and it hit the people directly.

However, the angry mob gheraoed the Pathalgaon police station in protest against the incident. And blocked Gumla-Katni National Highway with keeping the body of the deceased.