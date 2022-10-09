Chandigarh: One person died while eight are feared buried under the debris of the wall of an under-construction showroom under Mohali City Center being built on Mohali Airport road.Also Read - Punjab: Minimum Wages Of Construction Workers Hiked By Rs 715 Per Month

"8 labourers were buried under the debris out of which 4 have been rescued and sent to a hospital. One labourer has lost his life," said Mohali Police.

Punjab | Wall of an under-construction showroom under Mohali City Center being built on Mohali Airport road. 8 labourers were buried under the debris out of which 4 have been rescued and sent to a hospital. One labour has lost his life: Mohali Police pic.twitter.com/oceX1Ywb7h — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022



Further updates awaited.