Dehradun: One person died and two were injured in the late hours Wednesday night, near Chamoli district of Uttarakhand as a boulder fell over pilgrims returning from Badrinath temple. Chamoli Police said that the boulder fell over a car comprising pilgrims returning from Badrinath near Chamoli.Also Read - Char Dham Yatra: 77 Crash Barriers Installed at Accident Prone Places on Pilgrimage Route

Uttarakhand | One dead, two injured after a boulder fell over a car comprising pilgrims returning from Badrinath near Chamoli, late last night: Chamoli Police pic.twitter.com/sjJogWChRZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 30, 2022

Also Read - Kedarnath Pilgrimage: Check Your Weight Before Booking The Chopper Or Be Ready to Shell Out Extra Cash | Detaials

This is not the first time boulders have posed a threat to life on the Badrinath route. Two days ago, following heavy rainfall, boulders had blocked the Badrinath highway, at Birahi and Pagal Nala. Last month, traffic was disrupted on May 17 as boulders fell from the nearby hill on NH7, near Panchpulia in Uttarakhand’s Karnaprayag. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: On His 2nd Death Anniversary, A Look At Late Actor's Top Performances

Badrinath is one of the four significant pilgrimage sites that are known as “Char Dham”. It holds a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the Chamoli district, along the banks of Alaknanda river. The other three being Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Devotees throng these sites in huge numbers every day.

The portals of Badrinath Dham, were opened for devotees on May 8 with the capacity to hold around 16000 more devotees in a day. The inflow of devotees to Char Dham Yatra have increased this year as more than 10 lakh pilgrims registered for the journey, which is a new record.

According to the state transport department website, more than 4 lakh road accidents take place every year in the state with the fatality rate being more than 25 percent for the past five years.