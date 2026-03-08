Home

News

One decision, many lives: How a man declared brain dead after a fatal crash saved several lives; How does organ donation work?

One decision, many lives: How a man declared brain dead after a fatal crash saved several lives; How does organ donation work?

One quiet decision of organ donation can outlive a lifetime. Even after death, a person can continue to live through the lives they save.

Organ donation- Representational AI image

Bridges Should Connect- Even in Death: For nearly three decades, Dr. Nisha Varadarajan had helped families face the hardest moments of their lives inside a busy emergency room in one of the hospitals of Chennai. As a doctor, she believed in science, protocols and difficult truths. However, one tragic night, a devastating accident left her husband fighting for life, forcing her to face the same painful decisions she had guided others through for years after she found herself on the other side of the hospital curtain.

How an accident changed everything for Dr. Nisha?

Arvind, the husband of Dr. Nisha Varadarajan was a civil engineer who preferred building bridges to talking about feelings. On a late September evening, while driving back from a site inspection near Sriperumbudur, his car was struck by a speeding lorry. Minutes after the deadly accident, Dr. Nisha received a call came from an unknown number first and then a police officer, followed by a paramedic.

By the time Dr Nisha reached the trauma centre her own hospital Arvind was already intubated, his bruised body surrounded by machines breathing in disciplined rhythm. Colleagues who had worked beside her for years avoided her eyes. The CT scan confirmed devastating brain injury: swelling, hemorrhage and no surgical option. As a doctor, Nisha read the images before anyone spoke. However, as a wife, she refused to accept them.

For two days she sat beside him, her fingers wrapped around his hand. Their seventeen-year-old daughter Meenal whispered into his ear about her upcoming board exams and about the stray cat he used to feed outside their apartment every morning. But repeated neurological examinations by independent specialists showed no brainstem reflexes and no spontaneous breathing effort. According to medical protocol, Arvind was declared brain dead.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How a organ donor card helped save multiple lives?

Soon afterward, a transplant coordinator approached cautiously. She knew Nisha professionally; they had often spoken at seminars about organ donation awareness. Now the theory stood before her as a deeply personal decision.

“Doctor,” the coordinator said gently, “Arvind had signed a donor card when he renewed his driver’s license three years ago.”

Nisha suddenly remembered the day. Arvind had come home waving the laminated card playfully and joked, “Look, even after I’m gone, I’ll still be useful.” Neither of them imagined that decision would become real so soon.

Meenal listened quietly as her mother explained what organ donation would mean heart, liver, kidneys, possibly lungs and corneas.

“Will it hurt him?” she asked softly.

“No,” Nisha replied. “He cannot feel pain.”

Silence filled the room.

Then Meenal opened her father’s small leather-bound diary. On a page written months earlier, she read a line that captured exactly who he was: If something happens to me, let something good come from it. Bridges should connect, even in death. The family gave their consent.

Cases of organ donation across India

Across South India, the transplant network moved swiftly. In Bengaluru, a young software engineer battling end-stage liver disease received a life-saving call. In Hyderabad, an eight-year-old boy with a congenital heart condition was rushed into surgery. In Kochi, a retired school principal who had gradually lost her eyesight prepared for a cornea transplant that could help her see again.

Arvind’s organs were matched through meticulous medical checks blood group, tissue compatibility and urgency. Flights were arranged, green corridors created and transplant teams assembled.

The man who had spent his life building bridges across rivers and highways had unknowingly built one more connecting strangers through the gift of life.

How is brain death different from coma?

Brain death happens when the brain stops working completely and permanently. The brainstem, which controls breathing, awareness and important body reflexes, also stops functioning. According to the National Health Service, this condition means that a person on life support has lost all brain activity and cannot regain consciousness or breathe on their own. Simply put, brain death is permanent and once it occurs, recovery is not possible.

In India, awareness about donor registration is growing, yet hesitation persists due to myths, cultural concerns, and a lack of discussion. Stories like Arvind’s highlight the importance of prior conversations. A signed donor card is more than paperwork; it is guidance left behind.

Why is Organ donation important for saving human lives?

One quiet decision can outlive a lifetime. A signature on a small donor card, often made without much thought, can one day mean the difference between life and death for several strangers. In moments of deep loss, organ donation has the power to turn grief into hope, allowing one life to quietly continue in many others.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “There is huge shortage of Organs available for carrying out Transplants as compared to the number of patients who require Organ transplants. There is huge Gap between demand and supply of organs.”

Also, there is a need to promote deceased organ donation, rather than relying on living donors, because of risk of commercial trading and inherent risk to the health of living donor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.