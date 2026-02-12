ODOP Scheme update: 1.31 lakh artisans receive training in UP, exports touch Rs 1.84 lakh crore, details inside

Home

The government of Uttar Pradesh has trained 1.31 lakh artisans and provided free toolkits under its flagship One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. This was informed to the Assembly on Thursday. The MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan stated that the scheme was launched in the year 2018 by the government of Yogi Adityanath. The objective of the scheme is to promote traditional, district-specific products through specialised training, financial help, and toolkits to the artisans.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ashu Malik from Saharanpur questioned MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, who stated that more than 2,200 beneficiaries in UP’s Saharanpur have received the training and toolkits by now. Alongside, over 450 artisans have been provided the required help in the district, with the financial assistance adding to Rs. 12.26 crore. This has happened under the One District One Product (ODOP) Scheme.

What did MSME Minister say?

He added that the artisans under the scheme are also eligible for the coverage of insurance up to Rs. 5 lakh. The insurance coverage will happen under the Mukhyamantri Durghatna Bima Yojana.

He added that the scheme, until now, has associated almost 3.16 lakh people with employment in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Adding to this, he said that the exports of UP have grown from Rs. 86,000 crore in 2017-18 to Rs. 1.84 lakh crore currently, in which almost half of the contribution has come from the ODOP products and beneficiaries.

The MSME Minister also stated that almost 80 products have received the GI tags from the state after receiving encouragement from the scheme’s success.

(With inputs from PTI)

