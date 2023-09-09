Home

One Earth, One Family, One Future Message Of Our G20 Presidency Says EAM S Jaishankar

The message of our G20 presidency is we are one earth, one family, we share one future, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

Screengrab from video shared by PTI.

New Delhi: One earth, one family is the message of India’s G20 presidency and we share one future, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as he announced the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration at by the Summit.

Addressing a press briefing on the G20 Summit outcomes at the start of the second session event here, Jaishankar said: “Message of our G20 presidency is we are one earth, one family, we share one future.”

He added that the G20 Declaration focuses on strong sustainable inclusive growth, envisages green sustainable path. The Minister noted that the G20 has contributed to making India world-ready and the world India-ready.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: At the start of the second session, the Summit has adopted G 20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/DPQjLdQdU3 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Jaishankar further said that the G20 leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and recognized it as a serious threat to international peace.

“The leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and recognized that it constitutes one of the more serious threats to international peace and security,” he said.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: EAM Dr S Jaishankar says,.." The leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and recognized that it constitutes one of the more serious threats to international peace and security…" pic.twitter.com/FT4g4mh38p — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Jaishankar said the African Union became a member of the grouping under India’s presidency which was in keeping with the priority that the country attaches to addressing urgent concerns of the Global South.

“You would recall that at the beginning of our presidency, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, 125 nations were consulted to express voice of the Global South,” he said.

“In terms of organisation and programme, the Indian presidency, if I may say so, has been exceptional. Events have been spread across 60 cities which are truly across the length and breadth of India. There has been a popular participation and a societal involvement of an extraordinary degree,” Jaishankar said.

The interest in G20 proceedings have been particularly strong among the youth and it has been an opportunity to showcase India’s culture, traditions and heritage, the external affairs minister said.

“The G20 has contributed to making India world-ready and the world India-ready,” he said.

The declaration that the leaders have agreed on focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, seeks to accelerate progress on SDGs, envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future and endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, Jaishankar said.

The New Delhi Declaration

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India’s G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

The announcement about the consensus on the declaration and its subsequent adoption came hours after India circulated a new text to the G20 countries to describe the Ukraine conflict.

“Friends, we have just got good news, with the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders Declaration,” Modi told the leaders at the summit.

“I announce that this declaration is adopted (Banged the gavel thrice),” he announced.

Prime Minister Modi is chairing the G20 Leaders’ Summit which is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not attending the summit.

“On this occasion, I convey my heartfelt thanks to ministers, sherpas and all officials who worked hard to make this possible and they are worthy of being praised,” Modi said.

Hailing the breakthrough, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant posted on X, “Historical & Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in todays world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today’s world.”

It is understood that the G20 countries agreed on the new text to describe the Ukraine conflict that was circulated by India this morning.

There was no consensus on the text to describe the Ukraine issue at the G20 Sherpa meeting that took place in Nuh district of Haryana from September 3-6.

The G20 operates under the principle of consensus.

Both Russia and China had agreed to the two paragraphs on the Ukraine conflict in the Bali declaration, but they backtracked from it this year creating difficulties for India.

Almost all key meetings held under India’s G20 presidency including those of finance and foreign ministers, could not come out with consensus documents in view of opposition from Russia and China to any text referring to the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

