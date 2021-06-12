New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined the leaders virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit 2021 and gave the Mantra of “One Earth, One Health” in his remarks. The government sources told news agency ANI that Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM Modi’s mantra and conveyed strong support. Also Read - G7 Summit Updates: PM Modi to Address 2 Crucial Sessions Tomorrow
Moreover, the Australian PM also referred to his discussions with PM Modi earlier about TRIPS waiver and conveyed strong support of Australia. On the other hand, the French President also called for raw material supplies to vaccine producers like India to ensure large-scale vaccine production for the whole world.
- Notably, this is the second time PM Modi participated in a G7 meeting.
- India was invited by France in its capacity as G7 presidency to the Biarritz summit in 2019 as a ‘Goodwill Partner’ and he participated in the sessions on ‘Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans’ and ‘Digital Transformation’.
- Last month, the MEA said PM Modi will not travel to the UK to attend the summit of the G7 grouping in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.
- “At the invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit on June 12 and 13 in virtual format,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
- The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. As chair of G7, the UK has invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit as Guest countries.
- The MEA said that the theme for the summit is ‘Build Back Better’ and the UK has outlined four priority areas for its presidency of the powerful grouping.
- In the G7 Outreach Summit, the leaders are expected to exchange views on the way forward on global recovery from the pandemic with a focus on health and climate change.
- On the other hand, the UK said it will set up a new animal vaccine development centre that will aim to stop viruses jumping into the human population as part of a landmark global health declaration to be agreed by G7 world leaders at Carbis Bay in Cornwall.
- The so-called Carbis Bay Declaration will see the world’s leading democracies commit to a series of measures that are designed to quash future pandemics within the crucial period of the first 100 days.