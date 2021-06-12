New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined the leaders virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit 2021 and gave the Mantra of “One Earth, One Health” in his remarks. The government sources told news agency ANI that Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel specifically referred to PM Modi’s mantra and conveyed strong support. Also Read - G7 Summit Updates: PM Modi to Address 2 Crucial Sessions Tomorrow

Moreover, the Australian PM also referred to his discussions with PM Modi earlier about TRIPS waiver and conveyed strong support of Australia. On the other hand, the French President also called for raw material supplies to vaccine producers like India to ensure large-scale vaccine production for the whole world. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Traders Urge PM Modi to Announce Relief Package to Overcome Crisis

