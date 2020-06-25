New Delhi: “Why does the emergency mindest remain,” asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launching a scathing attack on Congress, on the 45th anniversary of the Indira Gandhi government-declared Emergency of 1975. Shah’s remarks referred to the sudden removal of Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha after he wrote a critical opinion piece in a leading newspaper. Also Read - BJP, NPP to Work Together For Manipur's Development, Says Himanta; Signals Political Crisis Averted

In a series of tweets, the Home Minister raised questions at the Congress party that announced extreme measures restricting freedom on June 25, 1975. Alluding to the family tree, Shah blamed the Gandhi family for turning the entire nation into a "prison" overnight, in a curfew that lasted almost two years till March 1977.

Shah blatantly catechized the Congress for repeatedly being unable to speak up about their internal conflict.

“Due to efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted. Democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress. The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too,” he said.

Notable, the Emergency was announced at midnight on June 25, 1975, just a few days after the Allahabad High Court found Indira Gandhi guilty of electoral malpractices. She was disbarred as a member of the Parliament for six years. Throughout this period, Gandhi’s political opponents were jailed, many secretively, and the press was censored for over two years.

Here’s the full thread:

On this day, 45 years ago one family’s greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency. Overnight the nation was turned into a prison. The press, courts, free speech…all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

Due to efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted. Democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress. The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

During the recent CWC meet, senior members and younger members raised a few issues. But, they were shouted down. A party spokesperson was unceremoniously sacked. The sad truth is- leaders are feeling suffocated in Congress. https://t.co/GEbdKpn7A8https://t.co/Efsa8HWN82 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself: Why does the Emergency mindset remain? Why are leaders who don’t belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up? Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress? Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

Earlier this month, Sanjay Jha was replaced as Congress’ spokesperson after he raised questions regarding Congress’ internal mechanism and alleged that the party had demonstrated “extraordinary lassitude” amid COVID-19 times, and said that its “lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling”.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had issued a press statement regarding his removal but did not mention any specific reason for the same.