New Delhi: A firefighter of the Delhi Fire Services was killed at the battery warehouse that exploded in flames on Wednesday morning in Peeragarhi area of Delhi. Two other fire fighting personnel and a worker were rescued from the debris.

At least 14 others, including 13 firefighters, were injured earlier, according to police reports. The deceased firefighter was identified as Amit Balyan, 27, who was posted in Kirti Nagar branch of the DFS.

A total of 34 fire engines arrived to conduct rescue operations at the site where the factory building collapsed following an explosion at the battery factory. While the fire has been doused now, many people are still feared trapped in the rubble.

Dharmpal Bhardwaj, Deputy Chief of Fire Service had said in the morning, “10-12 of our personnel got injured due to the blast. 4 people, including 3 fire brigade personnel were trapped, all but one of our personnel have been rescued. Cause of fire not yet ascertained.”

A fire was reported around 4:30 AM today and seven fire engines were sent to the location initially. However, another explosion was reported at 9 AM during rescue operations that led the factory building to collapse. The blast is being suspected to have occurred due to an overheated battery.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted his condolences saying, “It is with deep sadness I inform you that one of our firemen was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save other people’s lives by putting their lives under extremely risk in difficult circumstances. May his soul rest in peace.”