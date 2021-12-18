Howrah: In a shocking incident, a container carrying fly ash overturned in from of West Bengal Secretariat, Nabanna, on Saturday evening injuring at least one person. As per local media, one passerby got stuck under the container and is seriously injured.Also Read - Uttarakhand Health Minister Injured After His Car Met With Accident On Way To Dehradun

The relief and rescue operation is underway to safely get the person out from under the overturned truck container. Oxygen support is being provided to the victim and a hydraulic ladder has been brought to rescue him, Bengali news outlet Ei Samay.

The accident took place near Nabanna around 5 pm today, when the container was heading towards Kolkata from Kolaghat. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

As per local media reports, the incident has caused huge traffic jam in the area and after a long effort, it was possible to restart pedestrian movement.