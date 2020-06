New Delhi: A civilian was killed and three others were injured after Nepal police fired indiscriminately on Friday in the bordering district of Bihar’s Sitamarhi. Also Read - Nepal's Parliament Likely to Vote on New Map on Saturday

The victim has been identified as Nageshwar Rai (25), a resident of Janan Nagar Tolle Lalbandi.

As per the local media reports, the man was working on the farm when Nepal police suddenly fired shots.

Further details awaited.