New Delhi: One person died and another was injured as a bus carrying migrant labourers back from Gujarat to Odisha met with an accident on Saturday. The bus was on its way from Surat in Gujarat to Behrampur in Odisha when it overturned near Kalinga Ghat, between Phulbani and Berhampur. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Dramatic Fall in Fresh Cases, 790 New Ones Reported Today

“Over 40 persons have been rescued,” news agency ANI quoted Southern Range DIG Satybrata Bhoi as saying.

According to reports, the bus was bringing back over 50 natives of the state who were working in Surat. The driver reportedly lost control while the vehicle was crossing Kalingha Ghat, resulting in the bus hitting a roadside wall and overturning.

The condition of the person who was injured, is said to be critical.

The accident comes in the backdrop of migrants from across the country returning to their native states after the Centre, on Wednesday, allowed interstate movement of migrants and others, who were stranded in different parts of the country, to help them return home.

Initially, interstate travel only through specially arranged buses was allowed. However, on Friday, the order was modified to include special trains after several states made requests to the Centre on this regard.

With 333 fresh cases and 26 new deaths on Saturday, Gujarat’s overall COVID-19 tally, which is the second-highest in the country, spiked to 5,054, including 262 deaths.

Odisha, on the other hand, has 156 confirmed cases, including one death.