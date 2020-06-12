New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the one lakh mark on Friday after 3,493 people were found infected during the day, the state health department said. Also Read - 'Corona Mall' or 'Social Distance Mall' in Varanasi's Sigra Area Becomes One-Stop Shop For COVID-19 Prevention

The tally has now reached 1,01,141, it said.

As the virus claimed 127 more lives on Friday, the death toll due to the infection jumped to 3,717, the department said in a statement.

With the new tally, Maharashtra has surpassed tha tally of total cases of Canada (97,530), China (83,064), Bangladesh (81,523), Qatar (76,588), Belgium (59,819), South Africa (58,568), Belarus (52,520), Sweden (49,684), Netherlands (48,461), Colombia (45,212).

The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 2,000-mark in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum. With 29 new patients found since the previous evening, the tally of cases in Dharavi rose to 2,013, said a BMC official.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the area also increased to 77 with two more patients succumbing, he added.

The area has 941 active cases now as 995 patients recovered and were discharged.

The daily increase in coronavirus cases in Dharavi had decreased to as low as 10 earlier this week, but the number is going up in the last two days.

Over 6.5 lakh people live in Dharavi which is spread over just 2.5 square km.