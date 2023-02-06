Home

‘One Man Hijacked Indian Economy’: Rahul Gandhi on Adani-Hindenburg Row

Rahul Gandhi cornered the government over the Adani-Hindenburg row, asks which powers are protecting the billionaire?

Rahul Gandhi on Adani Row: Breaking his silence on the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group, Rahul Gandhi, a vocal critic of the billionaire, said that one man has hijacked the Indian economy. “I have been raising this issue for two years so that people can know the truth. The country’s infrastructure has been hijacked by one man,” he told reporters. Rahul also lambasted the government and alleged that it (centre) will try its best that no discussion takes place on the Adani issue in Parliament. For the unversed, Rahul was the first to predict that the meteoric rise in the share prices of Adani group firms was a “bubble” which would burst soon.

The govt will try its best that no discussion takes place on the Adani issue in Parliament. The govt should allow a discussion on this in the Parliament: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/lGxjD1Qb09 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes amid Congress’ nationwide protest over the issue in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches.

On the other hand, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till Tuesday amid protests and sloganeering from opposition parties demanding a discussion and a probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. In the morning, there were 10 notices in the Upper House by the opposition on the issue but were disallowed. Following pandemonium, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m., but later when it assembled again, the opposition demanded discussion on the Adani issue and the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, the opposition parties protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises demanding a JPC probe or Supreme Court-monitored probe in the Adani issue.

