New Delhi: India, on Friday, crossed the one million-mark for coronavirus cases, a step closer to world's top two worst-hit countries – the United States, followed by Brazil.

"Less than 1.94 per cent of the cases are in ICU, 0.35 per cent cases are on ventilators and 2.81 per cent cases are on oxygen beds," the Union Health Ministry said, adding that more than 6.35 lakhs patients had recuperated from the disease, accounting for 63.33 per cent of the total cases.

Notably, India recorded more than one lakh cases of COVID-19 in just three days, taking the tally above 10 lakh with over 25,000 fatalities.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state, with 2,84,281 cases and 11,194 casualties, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,56,369 cases, including 2,236 deaths.

Increased collaborative efforts of all states and Union Territories in a house-to-house survey, contact tracing, surveillance of containment and buffer zones, perimeter control activities, aggressive testing and timely diagnosis have resulted in early identification of the infected persons, the ministry said.

Effective clinical management strategies have shown to yield positive results. Almost 80 per cent of the asymptomatic and mild cases have been advised home isolation under medical supervision, the ministry added.

Notably, in view of Bihar emerging as the latest COVID-19 hotspot, the central government has already sent a special team to assess the pandemic situation in the state and extend support wherever needed.

It must also be noted that India is only a million cases away from surpassing Brazil’s count, and 2 million away from the US.