One more cyclone likely? IMD says fresh low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, may intensify into depression by Nov 15

The IMD has warned of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that may intensify into a depression by November 15.

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The IMD has warned of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that may intensify into a depression by November 15. | image: ANI

One More Cyclone Likely After Arnab And Murasu? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify gradually and transform into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16. It said that the system formed on Friday at 5.30 am due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by November 15,” it said.