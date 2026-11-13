  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • One more cyclone likely? IMD says fresh low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, may intensify into depression by Nov 15

One more cyclone likely? IMD says fresh low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, may intensify into depression by Nov 15

The IMD has warned of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that may intensify into a depression by November 15.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: November 13, 2026, 4:31 PM IST
cyclone
The IMD has warned of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that may intensify into a depression by November 15. | image: ANI

One More Cyclone Likely After Arnab And Murasu? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify gradually and transform into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 16. It said that the system formed on Friday at 5.30 am due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by November 15,” it said.

Read more: Cyclone Akvan: Fresh cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal after Arnab and Murasu

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.