One Nation One Election: What Are The Major Constitutional Challenges? EXPLAINED

One Nation One Election: What Are The Disadvantages And Major Constitutional Challenges? Explained

In case 'One Nation One Election' is brought into force ahead of 2024 elections, Assemblies of at least 19 of 31 states and UTs will have to be dissolved.

New Delhi: In an important move that could potentially reshape India’s electoral landscape, the Modi-led Union government, has formed a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of “one nation, one election”. The announcement comes a day after the government scheduled a special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22. According to media reports, the government is planning to introduce a bill for unified elections. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that once the committee submits its report, it will be discussed in the public domain and Parliament.

What is ‘One Nation One Election’?

The idea of One Nation One Election is about structuring the Indian election cycle in a manner such that elections to the LokSabha and the State Assemblies are synchronized together. General elections for the LokSabha and State Assemblies are held at the gap of 5 years in India. But in addition to this; elections for the different State Assemblies are held in some states separately which put huge burden on the government exchequer.

Advantage of ‘One Nation One Election’

The biggest logic in the favor of the simultaneous election is the saving of government money. If the country goes for One Nation One Election it will saving of huge Government money. As per reports, a whopping Rs 60,000 crore was spent on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The amount includes what was spent by the political parties fighting the polls and the spending by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold the elections. The move might also lead to an increase in voter percentage and lesser corruption, besides saving time and energy.

Disadvantage of ‘One Nation One Election’

It is observed that elections for state assemblies and LokSabha are fought on different issues. Regional parties target local issues while national parties target national issues. So there is a possibility that regional parties will not be able to raise the local issues strongly.

Regional parties will not be able to compete with national parties in terms of election expenditure and election strategy. Assembly elections are closely associated with the local issues and local voters. Hence one time election will not be accepted by the regional parties.

At present when almost all the regional parties are demanding to conduct elections through ballet papers. If elections are conducted in one time mode then the elections results will be declared very late.

Also, according to IDFC, there is a 77% chance that the Indian voter will vote for the same party for both the state and Centre when elections are held simultaneously because India is a union of states and the central government allots huge money to the government of the same party in the states.

Constitutional hurdles For ‘One Nation One Election’

Supreme Court lawyer Nipun Saxena told CNBCTV18.com that after deliberations and discussion by the committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind, the matter will “ultimately go to Parliament.” He said the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ will probably be approved by Parliament with a two-third majority. However, then the task ahead would be a tedious one for the Bill to be passed in Parliament. There has to be an amendment to the 1951 Representative Act.

The government must garner two-third majority in Parliament to pass the Bill.

The proposal must be passed by 50 percent of the states.

Saxena further explained that to implement ‘One Nation, One Election,’ the Parliament and state Assemblies will have to be dissolved; and to allow that, five other Articles will have to be amended. Other constitutional challenges Speaking to told CNBCTV18.com, Supreme Court lawyers Saxena and Pradeep Rai both contended that the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ must factor in the situation where there will be defections within political parties, emergency declared in states and Union Territories, President’s Rule, no-confidence motions, or any other situation, that could lead to dissolution of central or state governments. In that scenario, re-election will have to be held mid-way… then what happens to the state Assemblies? Moreover, to implement ‘One Nation One Elections,’ all the election cycles will have to be reset, Saxena said. In case it is brought into force ahead of 2024 elections, Assemblies of at least 19 of 31 states and UTs will have to be dissolved. In these states, the government’s tenure will end after 2024. For states where elections happened recently, the government’s tenure might have to be cut short or extended. All this will require the constitutional changes mentioned above — which add up to a long and winding road.

