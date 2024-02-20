One Nation One Election: BJP Delegation Hands Over Memorandum To High Level Committee

The members of the party also had a detailed interaction with the HLC.

A delegation from BJP met the HLC and handed over a written memorandum.

One Nation One Election: Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, and its members namely NK Singh and Sanjay Kothari on Tuesday continued their interactions with political parties to examine the issue relating to the holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon.

As part of this, a delegation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by JP Nadda, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Forest and Climate Change and National General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Om Pathak, National Executive, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the HLC and handed over a written memorandum.

The members of the party also had a detailed interaction with the HLC in which the party pledged its support to the concept of One Nation, One Election.

