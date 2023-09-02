Home

News

‘One Nation, One Election’: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Declines Invite To Be Part Of 8-Member Panel

‘One Nation, One Election’: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Declines Invite To Be Part Of 8-Member Panel

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dubbed the forming of the High-Level Committee (HLC) as mere 'eyewash' and declined membership of the panel.

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined an invitation to become the part of an 8-member panel constituted by the Centre on Saturday to examine the feasibility of simultaneous polls in the country under the ‘One Nation, One Election’ program.

Trending Now

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chowdhury dubbed the forming of the High-Level Committee (HLC) as mere ‘eyewash’ and said he has “no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee”.

You may like to read

“I have just got to know through the media and a Gazette notification has appeared that I have been appointed as a Member of the High-Level Committee on simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabhas. I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash,” the Congress leader wrote in the letter.

Chowdhury termed the Centre’s move concerning simultaneous polls as “constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible”. “The sudden attempt to thrust a constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible and logistically unimplementable idea on the nation, months before the general elections, raises serious concerns about ulterior motives of the government,” he said.

Chowdhury also raised objections to the exclusion of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from HLC.

“I find that the current LOP in the Rajya Sabha has been excluded. This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation,” he said.

On Saturday, BJP-led Centre constituted an eight-member high-level committee to examine the issue of ‘one nation, one election’ and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.

An official notification named former President Ram Nath Kovind as the Chairman of the 8-member panel which also comprises of Home Minister Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

The notification informed that Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the High-Level Committee as a special invitee. The committee has been set up months before assembly polls to five states and ahead of Lok Sabha polls next year.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had informed about the constitution of the committee on Friday.

“Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report from the committee will come out which will be discussed. The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous. India is called the mother of democracy, there is always an evolution. I will discuss the agenda of the Special session of Parliament,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES