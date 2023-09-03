Home

Explainer: One Nation One Election Panel’s Objectives, Members And Allowances They Will Get

To bring the concept of One Nation One Election into being, the government has constituted a High Level Committee (HCL); know about the committee's objectives, general guidelines, names of the members and the allowances that they will be getting according to the Centre.

New Delhi: ‘One Nation One Election’ has been a big topic topic of discussion in the country for the last few days and a special ‘High Level Committee’ (HLC) has also been constituted for the same. PM Narendra Modi has time and again mentioned this concept as part of his election manifesto and now it can be seen walking on its road to implementation. The special HCL constituted by the Central Government will have specific agendas, aims and objectives with regard to implementing the Centre’s vision of ‘One Nation One Election’. Recently, the government, in an official notification, has announced the members of the HLC which will be headed by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and has also explained the main duties of this committee. Along with these details, some general guidelines and paid allowances for the members have also been explained in detail..

What Is The Concept Of ‘One Nation One Election’?

Firstly, let us understand the concept of ‘One Nation One Election’. According to this concept, the Central Government aims to hold elections across the country simultaneously; in a manner that the elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies are synchronized together. Currently, General Elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies are held at a gap of five years, separately.

One Nation One Election: High Level Committee (HLC) Members

As mentioned earlier, a special High Level Committee has been constituted by the Centre which will be headed by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. In an official notification, Centre has announced the eight members of the HLC including the Chairman. These members are-

Chairman- Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India Member- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Government of India Member- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Single Largest Party in Opposition, Lok Sabha Member- Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Member- NK Singh, Former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission Member- Dr. Subhash C Kashyap, Formr Secretary General, Lok Sabha Member- Harish Salve, Senior Advocate Member- Sanjay Kothari, Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Special Invitee- Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India

A few hours after this official notification was issued, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Amit Shah and informed him that he is not willing to be a part of this committee and therefore he declines the invitation. In his words, “I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash.”

One Nation One Election: HLC Main Objectives

In the official notification issued by the Centre, there are certain aims and objectives are mentioned which will account to the duties of this eight-member High Level Committee constituted for the implementation of ‘One Nation One Election’. The terms and reference of the HLC, as given in the notification by the government, are to-

Examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the House of the People (Lok Sabha), State Legislative Assemblies, Municipalities and Panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution of India and other statutory provisions. Also examine and recomment specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the rules made thereunder and any other law or rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections. Examine and recommend, if the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the States Analyse and recommend possible solutions in a scenario of simultaeous elections emerging out of hung House, adotion of No-Condfidence Motion or Defection or any such other event. Suggest a framework for synchornisation of elections and specifically, suggestphases and time frame within which simultaneous elections may be held if they cannot be held in one go and also suggest any amedments to the Constitution and other laws in this regard and propose such rules that may be required in such circumstances. Recommend necessary safeguards for ensuring the continuity of the cycle of simultaneous elections and recommend necessary amendments to the Constitution, so that the cycle of simultaneous elections is not disturbed. Examine the logistics and manpower required, including EVMs, VVPATs, etc. for holding such simultaneous elections Examine and recommend the modalities of use of a single electoral poll and electoral identity cards for identification of voters in elections to the House of the People (Lok Sabha), State Legislative Assemblies, Municipalities and Panchayats.

One Nation One Election: General Guidelines For HLC

Apart from the aims and objectives, there are other details that have been mentioned in the official notification to ensure smooth working of the committee. According to the notification, the HLC shall commence functioning immediately and make recommendations on the above mentioned points, at the earliest. The headquarters of the HLC will be a t New Delhi and the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice shall provide Office space, secretarial assistance and other logistics support to the HLC.

The Centre has said that the HLC is free to decide its own procedure for conducting meetings and other relevant functions, and the committee may hear and entertain all people, representations and communications which in its opinion, shall facilitate its work and enable it to finalise its recommendations.

One Nation One Election: Paid Allowances To HLC Members

In point 9 of the official notification issued by the Centre, the paid allowances that will be given to the Chairman and different members of the High Level Committee, has been mentioned. The paid allowances will be as follows-

The Chairman of the HLC shall be entitled for such allowances as provided in the President’s Emoluments and Pension Act, 1951. HLC Members who are Members of Parliament shall be entitles to such allowances as defined in Section 2(a) of the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959. The remaining members shall be entitled to Travelling Allowance at the rates and as per the rules applicable to the government servants of the highest grade.

It has also been specified that the expenditure of the HLC shall be met through a separate budgetary allocation by the Government under the relevant budget heads of the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

