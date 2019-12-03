New Delhi: The Centre will roll out its ambitious ‘One Nation, One Ration Card‘ scheme from June 1, 2020. The scheme aims to make its beneficiaries able to avail their entitled food grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), at subsidised rates, from any Fair Price Shop in the country, using the same ration card.

The announcement to this effect was made on Tuesday by Union Consumers Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in the Lok Sabha.

The initiative will mostly benefit migrants labourers, daily wagers, blue-collar workers etc. who have to frequently move from one place to another in search of employment opportunities or new jobs etc.

The benefits under the scheme will be made available after biometric/Aadhaar authentication of an applicant on electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) devices. In addition to this, the scheme will be applicable only for the Fair Price Shops having fully online ePoS devices.

The consumer affairs ministry has directed the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to prepare a roadmap to implement the scheme.

In June this year, nearly a month after being re-elected to power, the Narendra Modi government had, as part of its first 100 days agenda, given a deadline till June 30, 2020, to states to implement the scheme. In August, it was also tried as a pilot project in four states-Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana.sCHEME

(With inputs also from Zee reporter Sameer Dixit)