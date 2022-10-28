New Delhi: One Rank, One Pension; One Nation, One Ration Card; One Nation, One Fertiliser and now ‘One Nation, One Uniform For Police’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a proposal for ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police while addressing a “Chintan Shivir” of state home ministers.Also Read - Video: Zomato Delivery Man Sets Bike on Fire, Damages Police Post in Delhi's Khan Market

What Is One Nation, One Uniform For Police

As the name suggests, the proposal seeks for one uniform across state police departments in the country. So far, all states’ police departments have separate police uniforms. PM Modi said the identity of state police across the country can be identical. All the state police across the country will have same uniform under the ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police.

When Will It Be Imposed

There is no specific time when the ‘one nation, one uniform for police’ will be imposed. PM Modi had only proposed the idea and made it clear that he was not trying to impose it. He said the ‘One nation, One Uniform’ for police is just an idea and asked states to consider the proposal. He said it can come into force in five or 50 or 100 years.

“The ‘One Nation, One Uniform’ for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in five, 50, or 100 years. But let’s give it a thought,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, “Working together by states for internal security is a constitutional mandate as well as responsibility towards the nation.”