One officer, One car: Modi government issues big order on official convoys, no second vehicle for officials with…

As per the Ministry of Finance, even if an officer is given additional charge of another ministry, department, public sector undertaking (PSU), or autonomous body, they will not be allotted a second official vehicle. In other words, each entitled officer will be assigned only one official government car.

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New Delhi: The Modi government has implemented the “One Officer, One Official Car” policy for the bureaucracy. The idea is to curb the misuse of government vehicles and reduce public expenditure. As per the new Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance, an officer who has already been allotted an official vehicle will not be provided with a second government car, even if they are assigned additional responsibilities.

This move is aimed at ensuring more efficient use of government resources and cutting unnecessary spending. As per the Ministry of Finance, even if an officer is given additional charge of another ministry, department, public sector undertaking (PSU), or autonomous body, they will not be allotted a second official vehicle. In other words, each entitled officer will be assigned only one official government car.

The government has directed all central ministries and departments to strictly implement the new policy. It has also instructed that unused government vehicles be parked in designated locations and not be used unnecessarily.

What’s new in the order?

The order also makes it clear that central government officers will not be allowed to use vehicles belonging to PSUs, autonomous bodies, or quasi-government organizations. However, an exception has been made for official visits, allowing officers to use such vehicles when they are at the concerned organization for government work.

The Department of Expenditure stated that the order has been issued to strengthen the implementation of the guidelines released in September 2022. The new Office Memorandum has been circulated to all central ministries and departments to ensure uniform implementation across the Central Government’s administrative framework.

Why has the government introduced this policy?

According to the government, the objective is to ensure the prudent use of public resources, prevent the allocation of multiple official vehicles to a single officer, and make the administrative system more transparent and efficient. The policy is expected to eliminate unnecessary duplication of government vehicles, reduce fuel and maintenance costs, and ensure better utilization of public funds.

The Central Government believes that the “One Entitled Officer, One Official Car” policy is a significant step toward better management of government resources. It is expected to curb the misuse of official vehicles while strengthening administrative accountability and financial discipline.