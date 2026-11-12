Man held for planting hijack threat note on Mumbai-bound Air India flight in Kolkata

A passenger has been arrested in connection with a hijack threat on an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai.

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One passenger arrested in case of threat to hijack Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai case

In a swift action in the attempted hijack case, a passenger has been apprehended and handed over to the airport police in connection with a hijack threat on an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) confirmed this in a press release issued on Thursday. The passenger was apprehended in connection with Wednesday’s incident and handed over to the NSCBI Airport Police Station for further action.

Received a threatening message just before takeoff

It’s worth noting that Air India flight AI 2772 was scheduled to depart from Kolkata for Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Just before takeoff, a message threatening a hijacking was received in the plane’s lavatory. The cabin crew noticed the message at around 10:37 a.m. Security protocols were immediately activated, and the plane was stopped from taking off and taken to an isolation bay.

All 105 passengers on board were disembarked. Security agencies subsequently conducted a thorough check of the aircraft, passengers, and their luggage. No suspicious items were found during the check. After completing all necessary security procedures, the plane was cleared for takeoff.

Morning flight took off in the evening

The flight departed for Mumbai at 5:38 pm, nearly seven hours behind schedule. The investigation has now taken a new turn with the arrest of a passenger and his handing over to airport police. However, the press release issued did not provide any details regarding the identity of the arrested passenger or his alleged role in the threat.

IndiGo flight hijack attempt

IndiGo flight 6E-451, flying from Bengaluru to Lucknow, received a hijacking threat on Saturday. Crew members discovered the threatening note in the flight’s restroom. The pilot then brought the plane back to Bengaluru. A full emergency was declared at Terminal 1 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. After landing at Bengaluru airport, security personnel took control of the plane and it was parked separately. An investigation is underway to find out who wrote the threatening note found on the plane and how it reached there.

An IndiGo spokesperson said, “On November 7, 2026, a security threat was reported on IndiGo flight 6E 451 from Bengaluru to Lucknow. As per standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were immediately informed. The pilots decided to return the aircraft to its originating airport for necessary safety checks as per protocol. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. We are making every effort to minimise it,” the spokesperson said.