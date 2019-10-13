New Delhi: At a time when RTI activists are complaining of not receiving replies — the Act getting diluted —a social worker from Madhya Pradesh has received 360 responses to one small question he had. Jitendra Surana sought some information about the postal department — its premises and its housing complex.

“I filed an online RTI application seeking information about the market value and book value of immovable properties of the postal department. The department asked the Chief Postmaster and all the Postmasters General,” Surana told IANS.

“The responsibility to answer the RTI was given to the Post Superintendent despite the higher officials. They were instructed to provide the information of their respective offices directly to the applicant. So many responses started flooding in after they started sending the information one by one that it has become troublesome for me,” he said.

Surana said that for the last few days he is getting more than 10 posts every day. He filed the RTI application online on August 7, 2019, and the responses are being sent to him through post since August 13, 2019. The maximum number of responses he received were 22 in a day whereas five were the minimum. Till date, he has received 360 responses and they are still coming in.

Most of the departments apparently have not been able to understand the motive of the RTI. The postal department is the most recent example of this. They should have answered the application online but they are sending it through the post. The head of the department should compile the data and provide comprehensive information but he gave the responsibility to the Post Superintendent, said Surana.

(With IANS Inputs)