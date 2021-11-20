Srinagar: The Indian Army on Saturday said a fresh encounter broke out with terrorists at Ashmuji area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Giving further details, the Army said that one unidentified terrorist has been killed so far and school children among 60 people have been rescued from the site of encounter by Kulgam Police and the Army.Also Read - Hyderpora Encounter: Bodies Of 2 Civilians Exhumed In Handwara, To Be Handed Over To Families

As per updates, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Ashmuji area of south Kashmir district following information about the presence of militants in the area. Also Read - Mehbooba Mufti Not Under House Arrest: Jammu And Kashmir Police Issues Clarification

Police said during the operation, the hiding militants fired at the forces, leading to a gunfight and death of a militant. However, the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, police added.

Police said the operation is going on and further details are awaited.