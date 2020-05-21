New Delhi: A day after announcing that the domestic flights will start operation from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the routes have been divided into seven sections for fare control. He said in the first section, the flight duration is less than 40 minutes. Also Read - No Newspaper, Magazine on Board: Dos and Don'ts For Passengers on Domestic Flight From May 25

Addressing a press conference, Puri said that only one-third flights will be permitted from the metro to non-metro cities where weekly departures are more than 100. "All stakeholders such as airlines, airports have cooperated, so we took the decision to resume flights from May 25," he added.

He said that the order which is being issued today shall remain in force till August 24.

Talking about guidelines, he said that a passenger will require to wear protective gear, face mask, and should carry a sanitizer bottle. “Airlines shall not provide a meal on board. Water bottles will be made available in gallery area or on seats,” he added.

“For operation from Metro to Metro cities, one-third capacity of approved summer schedule 2020, which is more than 33.33%. And for operation from Metro to Non-metro cities and vice-versa, where weekly departures are greater than 100, one-third capacity of approved summer schedule 2020,” he added.

However, he said that he won’t be able to say about the restoration of flight operations completely.

He said for opening up of domestic flights, the ministry might have to tweak some procedures, only then, the Centre will think about international flights.

He further added that a self-declaration or Aarogya Setu App status on a compatible device would be obtained to ensure that a passenger is free of COVID-19 symptoms. “Passenger with red status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed to travel,” he said.

He said that 40 per cent seats in flights would have to be sold at mid-point of lower and upper airfare limit set for the route.