New Delhi: Exactly a week after the Supreme Court delivered its landmark judgment on the controversial Ram Janmabhoomi-Bari Masjid title dispute, a group of pilgrims from Rameshwaram have reached Ayodhya with a set of bricks and donated them to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s temple workshop. This workshop, however, has been going on since 1990. But of late, it has become a centre of tourist attraction.

About 12 “worshipped bricks” (pujit shilas) from Rameshwaram have been donated, according to reports.

“When Mandir construction will begin our Ram Sena activists from Rameshwaram will come to Ayodhya for Karsewa,” Madan Gopal, national secretary of Ram Sena, said to IANS.

Pilgrims are pouring in at the workshop site after the verdict and they are even taking selfies with those bricks.

The brick donation has interesting stories in Ayodhya.

In August this year, Prince Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal Emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, offered to donate a gold brick for the Ram Temple. He had said that if the apex court hands him over the land as he is the righful owner, he would donate it for the building of the Ram temple as he believed that the temple stood at the place before the mosque.

On November 9, the Supreme Court ordered the land to be handed over to a trust to build a temple while the Muslim party would be given an alternative land of 5 acres.

