One year after Air India flight AI 171 crash, lone survivor Vishvas Kumar’s advisor and life coach has this to say

Just 32 seconds after takeoff, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into the student hostels of the Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, about 2 kilometres from the runway.

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Vishwas Kumar was on seat 11A.

New Delhi: It was on 12 June, 2025 when the ill-fated Air India Flight 171 took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to London Gatwick Airport in Crawley, West Sussex, England. Just 32 seconds after takeoff, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into the student hostels of the Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College, about 2 kilometres from the runway. Of the 12 crew members and 230 passengers on board, only 1 passenger, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, survived.

Also Read: ‘Electrical failures, technical defects’: What led to the Air India plane crash as anniversary marks one year | All we know so far

‘The Survivor’s Guilt’

A British citizen, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, lost his brother in this accident. He was in seat 11A. Although he managed to survive the crash, he continues to grapple with deep shock even after one year of the mishap, specifically ‘survivor’s guilt’, as well as physical and mental trauma. He says that whenever he closes his eyes, the horrifying scenes and screams from that day come flooding back.

What Does He Want?

Sanjiv Patel, an advisor and life coach, says on Vishwas’s behalf: “Vishwas Kumar Ramesh and his family are struggling to recover from this incident, which has impacted their lives physically, mentally, and financially. This tragedy has taken away their livelihood and left them in a situation where they have to start from scratch. This time is extremely sensitive and difficult for them. They thank the world media for giving this family the space to share their story. When Vishwas is ready to speak publicly, he will certainly present his views. During this period, they appeal to everyone for prayers, goodwill, and understanding. Finally, they hope that the Air Accident Investigation Report is released with clarity, so that all families involved in this incident get transparency and clarity, and they can move forward.”

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