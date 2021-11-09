New Delhi: As they are going to complete one year of their agitation against the three farm laws, the farmer unions on Tuesday aid they have decided to march to Parliament on November 29 after their protest at the Delhi border completes one year. They said the decision was taken on Tuesday by the nine-member committee of the United Kisan Morcha – an umbrella body of farmers’ unions.Also Read - Parliament Panel Suggests Winter Session From November 29 To December 23 With Covid Protocol In Place

As per the reports, the farmers on November 29 will leave for Parliament House from Ghazipur border and Tikri border on their tractors. However, they said they will hold a sit-down protest wherever they are stopped. Also Read - Caught on Camera: BJP MP's Car Vandalised During Farmers' Protest in Haryana's Hisar

On the other hand, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the protest against the Centre’s three farm laws will be intensified in the Purvanchal region, which comprises parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar. Also Read - Farmers Protest: 'You Have Time Till November 26, After That...', Rakesh Tikait's Deadline to Centre

He said a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ will be held in Lucknow on November 22, four days ahead of the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders completing one year.

The BKU is part of the farmers collective Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the campaign, particularly the demonstrations at Delhi’s three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November 2020.

“The Kisan Mahapanchayat on November 22 to be held in Lucknow will be historic. This Mahapanchayat of the SKM will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the anti-farmer government and the three black laws. Now the movement of ‘Annadata’ (food providers) will intensify even in Purvanchal,” Tikait, the national spokesperson of the BKU, tweeted in Hindi.

It must be noted that several farmers are encamped at Delhi borders with a demand that the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogues with the farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protestors claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.